First National Bank of South Miami Has $202,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 1.5% in the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.08.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MAR opened at $200.68 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.90 and a 52 week high of $210.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $164,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,885.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,723 shares of company stock worth $21,070,240. Corporate insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

