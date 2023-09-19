First National Bank of South Miami Has $323,000 Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 6,564 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In related news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on Valero Energy from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VLO opened at $146.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.61.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

