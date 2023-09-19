First National Bank of South Miami Has $990,000 Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

First National Bank of South Miami decreased its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CSX were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $14,980,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,158,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,637,000 after buying an additional 347,514 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 122,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 71,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.10 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.65 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSX. Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CSX in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CSX

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.