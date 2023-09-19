First National Bank of South Miami Increases Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $347,550,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 80.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.71.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total value of $550,939.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,650,760.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,472,308.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CBRE opened at $78.91 on Tuesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.65.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

