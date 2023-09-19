First National Bank of South Miami Reduces Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MBB stock opened at $90.75 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $96.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.71 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

