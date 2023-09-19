First National Bank of South Miami Sells 1,033 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.5% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 124.3% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 8,945,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,080,000 after buying an additional 4,957,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $50.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1474 dividend. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

