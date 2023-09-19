First National Bank of South Miami Sells 240 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total value of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,248,810 shares in the company, valued at $46,501,553,456.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 976,153 shares of company stock valued at $21,080,192,113 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $360.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $571.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $542.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $601.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $439.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

