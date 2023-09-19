First National Bank of South Miami Sells 316 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,745 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $331,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Darden Restaurants by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,215,000 after purchasing an additional 71,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $177.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 13,811 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total value of $2,302,984.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,184 shares in the company, valued at $6,700,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 5,301 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total value of $855,740.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,775 shares of company stock valued at $43,532,251. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $149.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.20 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.42 and its 200 day moving average is $157.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 9.36%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

