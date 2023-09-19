First National Bank of South Miami Sells 329 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Allstate were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 104,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,578,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 53,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Allstate by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 135,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Allstate by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 63,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

ALL opened at $111.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.31 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.57 and a fifty-two week high of $142.15.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.31.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

