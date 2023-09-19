First National Bank of South Miami Sells 444 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

First National Bank of South Miami cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $95.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day moving average is $97.93. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $101.15.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.