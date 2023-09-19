First National Bank of South Miami Sells 677 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

First National Bank of South Miami reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 40,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD opened at $104.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.15. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $112.51.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

