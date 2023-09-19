First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) is Howard Financial Services LTD.’s 9th Largest Position

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned 0.27% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $11,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIXD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 444.0% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,687. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

