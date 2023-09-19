Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $138.90.

FI stock opened at $121.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.44. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $130.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.81. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $848,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,512,688. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,871,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,202,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after buying an additional 5,770,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

