Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLUX opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.16. Flux Power has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $7.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $38,888.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,380,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,740,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 29.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Flux Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new position in Flux Power during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flux Power by 100.0% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

