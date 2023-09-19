Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Short Interest Update

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 12,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 561,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.1 days.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FTS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortis from $61.50 to $60.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Fortis from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.21.

FTS stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 57,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,366. Fortis has a 52 week low of $34.76 and a 52 week high of $46.28. The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.86 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Fortis had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.427 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is 75.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 31,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

