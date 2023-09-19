Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 10,165 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Cohu worth $6,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 96.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the first quarter valued at $120,000. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COHU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cohu from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Cohu Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ COHU opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.46. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $43.99.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $168.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. Cohu had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $75,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,995,369.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

