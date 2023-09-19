Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 12,453 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,453 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $6,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCC. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,125,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after acquiring an additional 909,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $20,182,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 769.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after acquiring an additional 378,214 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $12,790,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 973,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,122,000 after acquiring an additional 349,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

HCC opened at $47.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.79 and a quick ratio of 8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.37 and a 1 year high of $48.63.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $379.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.47 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 28.47%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 2,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $126,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

