Foundry Partners LLC Acquires 23,477 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,477 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in National Fuel Gas by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.88 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $70.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 32.57%.

NFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

