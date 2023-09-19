Foundry Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,312,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,839 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.3% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $20,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 159.7% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 41,000.0% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of T opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -90.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

