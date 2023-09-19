Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,755 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Packaging Co. of America worth $8,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 13,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE PKG opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.12. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 3,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $542,183.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,357.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $780,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,067.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,783 shares of company stock worth $9,023,216 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PKG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $122.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

