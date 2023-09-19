Foundry Partners LLC Has $13.91 Million Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $759,531,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 608.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,390,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,936,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,038,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 168,772.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,244,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243,852 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,226.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875,239 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,299,000 after purchasing an additional 809,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $403.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $343.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.75 and a fifty-two week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.93%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.