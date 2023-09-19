Foundry Partners LLC Has $30.67 Million Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial makes up approximately 1.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Ameriprise Financial worth $30,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $361.00.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $347.08 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $343.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. Analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

