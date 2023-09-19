Foundry Partners LLC Has $7.57 Million Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,764 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 99,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 61,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 1,130.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,150,000 after acquiring an additional 417,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $785,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $40.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

