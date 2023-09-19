Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $15,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after buying an additional 685,745 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,913,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,045,000 after buying an additional 610,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,609,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,855,000 after buying an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,865,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,912,000 after buying an additional 643,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,144,000 after buying an additional 41,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($72.34) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $63.17 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.