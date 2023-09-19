Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $5,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Unitil by 36.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Unitil by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,480,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Unitil during the first quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Unitil by 11.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UTL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Unitil from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Unitil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Unitil Price Performance

NYSE UTL opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. Unitil Co. has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $60.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.05. The company has a market capitalization of $763.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Unitil had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $103.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Unitil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Unitil’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Unitil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.