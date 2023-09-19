Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 25,499 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,499 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up about 1.1% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $18,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 372.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.46.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $253,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,090,561.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,508 shares of company stock worth $326,053. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.06.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

