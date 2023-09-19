Foundry Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $6,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,692,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on AGM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Price Performance

Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.31. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $97.76 and a 12 month high of $180.16.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $84.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 31.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,877,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,340 shares of company stock worth $1,666,807 in the last ninety days. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.