Foundry Partners LLC Sells 238,827 Shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,498,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 238,827 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.57% of Accuray worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARAY. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Accuray by 1,155.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 412,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 379,394 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Accuray by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Accuray during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Accuray by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 929,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $4.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accuray ( NASDAQ:ARAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Accuray had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ARAY shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

