Foundry Partners LLC Sells 44,522 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 44,522 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $11,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $122.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $74.02 and a one year high of $125.19.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Argus upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 662,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,814,067.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total value of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 169,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $18,877,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 662,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,814,067.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,648 shares of company stock worth $41,396,371. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

