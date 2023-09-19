Foundry Partners LLC Sells 51,710 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,710 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBL. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jabil by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after buying an additional 1,844,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $384,818,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,865,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,609,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBL. Bank of America upped their target price on Jabil from $91.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $325,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:JBL opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.26 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.51%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.