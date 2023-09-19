Foundry Partners LLC Sells 74,442 Shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 229,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,442 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Photronics worth $5,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 53.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Photronics by 15.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,805,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,400,000 after acquiring an additional 78,778 shares in the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Shares of PLAB stock opened at $20.11 on Tuesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Photronics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

