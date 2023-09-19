Foundry Partners LLC Sells 82,655 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82,655 shares during the period. LKQ accounts for approximately 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LKQ worth $16,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LKQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of LKQ by 271.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,612,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $459,990,000 after buying an additional 6,296,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,693,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in LKQ by 135.6% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,537,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $365,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 84.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in LKQ by 309.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,767,288 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Up 0.3 %

LKQ opened at $50.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $46.20 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com upgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on LKQ

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LKQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.