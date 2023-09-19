Foundry Partners LLC Sells 90,340 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 90,340 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up 1.0% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $16,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after acquiring an additional 244,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 27.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,909,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,734,826,000 after buying an additional 4,470,179 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,358,000 after buying an additional 1,780,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,012,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,503,000 after buying an additional 466,595 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.05.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,308.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,606,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $115,561.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,399,308.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.28 and its 200 day moving average is $78.79. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

