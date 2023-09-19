Frontier Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $34.23 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 23.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 19th. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00000943 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $23.06 million and $34.23 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 65.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frontier

Frontier launched on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

