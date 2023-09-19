FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 41.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 10,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Target by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Target by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 4,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.21.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $119.34 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $55.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

