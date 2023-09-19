fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Stock Price Down 4.4%

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62. 1,087,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 14,847,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

FUBO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.94.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $312.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.93 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 37.10% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. On average, research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 210.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 247,080 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 0.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,734,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of fuboTV by 48.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 8,914 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

