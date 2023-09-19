Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Update

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the August 15th total of 347,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 368,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Gatos Silver Trading Down 2.7 %

GATO opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. Gatos Silver has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gatos Silver

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gatos Silver

In other news, VP James Woeller purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 55,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, VP James Woeller purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 55,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,792.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Anthony Michael Scott acquired 13,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, for a total transaction of $71,075.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 131,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,516.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 73,801 shares of company stock valued at $395,475 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Gatos Silver by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 7,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,542,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after buying an additional 63,615 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GATO

About Gatos Silver

(Get Free Report)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.