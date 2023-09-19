Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Short Interest Update

Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 150,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the August 15th total of 183,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Genasys by 35.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 54,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Genasys by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 767,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in Genasys by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 527,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genasys by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. 39.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genasys Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of Genasys stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. Genasys has a 1 year low of $2.28 and a 1 year high of $4.23.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys ( NASDAQ:GNSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.11 million. Genasys had a negative net margin of 42.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Genasys will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Genasys, Inc engages in the provision of critical communications hardware and software solutions and a multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

