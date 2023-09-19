Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. owned about 0.47% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIV. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Performance

DIV opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $19.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average is $16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $604.06 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

