Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 883.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155,325 shares during the period. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF accounts for 2.5% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 1.66% of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 35.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 30,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,843 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $670,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

SNSR stock opened at $31.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $316.55 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $35.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.54.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

