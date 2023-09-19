Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NASDAQ EFAS opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.78.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.
The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.
