Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $14.78.

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 187.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 37,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter.

The Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (EFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Top 50 Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed countries outside North America. After screening for dividend growth and sustainability, the 50 highest yielding stocks are selected and given equal weight.

