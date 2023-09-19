Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GMED. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Globus Medical from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GMED

Globus Medical Trading Up 3.2 %

GMED stock opened at $51.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $291.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMED. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 67,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,775,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 919.9% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 55,892 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 50,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Globus Medical by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,056 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,397,000 after purchasing an additional 42,559 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

(Get Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.