Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Sold by American National Bank

American National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. American National Bank’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $4,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $87.30 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $90.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.10 and a 200-day moving average of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

