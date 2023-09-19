Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) is American National Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

American National Bank lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 502,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,658 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 4.9% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. American National Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $29,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 589.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of GSSC opened at $56.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $461.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $61.68.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

