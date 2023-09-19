Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Good Energy Group Price Performance
GOOD opened at GBX 192.50 ($2.38) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 174.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.76. The company has a market cap of £32.49 million, a PE ratio of 394.23 and a beta of 0.62. Good Energy Group has a 12 month low of GBX 143.50 ($1.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 265 ($3.28). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39.
Good Energy Group Company Profile
