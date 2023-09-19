Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AJX. B. Riley cut their price target on Great Ajax from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Great Ajax from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.88.

AJX stock opened at $6.76 on Friday. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $5.15 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.78 and its 200-day moving average is $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.78%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 165,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 93,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Great Ajax during the 1st quarter worth about $190,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 273,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 61,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

