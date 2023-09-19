Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Down 2.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $16.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Green Dot traded as low as $13.89 and last traded at $13.89. Approximately 19,280 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 325,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on GDOT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Green Dot
Green Dot Stock Down 2.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $727.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.27.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Green Dot had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $361.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.39 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.
