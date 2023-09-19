Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) Short Interest Up 16.7% in August

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the August 15th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Rogozinski purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.92 per share, with a total value of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,182.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,883,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth about $2,802,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the second quarter worth about $2,052,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the second quarter worth about $1,989,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greystone Housing Impact Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,639,000. 9.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GHI opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.32. Greystone Housing Impact Investors has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 20.27 and a quick ratio of 20.27.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $28.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.50 million. Greystone Housing Impact Investors had a net margin of 61.07% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greystone Housing Impact Investors will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

