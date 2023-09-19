GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK Stock Performance

Shares of GSK stock opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 50.26%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3613 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GSK. HSBC initiated coverage on GSK in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,533.00.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

