Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Short Interest Up 17.0% in August

Halma plc (OTCMKTS:HLMAF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, an increase of 17.0% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HLMAF shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Halma from GBX 2,350 ($29.11) to GBX 2,425 ($30.04) in a report on Monday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Halma from GBX 2,300 ($28.49) to GBX 2,000 ($24.77) in a report on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of Halma stock opened at $27.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01. Halma has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

